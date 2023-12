Long Melford Silver Band December 7 • Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for Eb and Bb basses. We are a friendly band based in south Suffolk under the leadership of Frankie Ayers undertaking a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Fulham Brass Band December 7 • Bb Bass vacancy! We are looking for a talented and committed team player to complete our friendly Championship Band under the leadership of Musical Director, Sam Hairsine.

Thurcroft Welfare Band December 7 • The band are seeking to appoint the following: Flugal Horn, Solo Trombone, Percussion - Tuned or Kit. The band recently finished in 2nd place at the Yorks Regional Championships. Thurcroft is a very welcoming and friendly band, with high aspirations

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards