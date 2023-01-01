1 to 1 of 1
West Somerset Brass Band
Posted: 8-Dec-2023
Required:
West Somerset Brass are looking to strengthen the Cornet Section. We are a friendly group and are looking forward to our tour to France next year. Although we are located in Watchet transport can be shared from several areas. See our website
Contact:
Our main practice night is Friday 7.30 — 9.30 with training band 6.30 -7.20. We welcome all players either just beginning, returning or experienced. Check our website to see what we get up to. On holiday, bring your instrument and pop along. Happy Xmas