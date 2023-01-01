                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 8-Dec-2023

Required:
West Somerset Brass are looking to strengthen the Cornet Section. We are a friendly group and are looking forward to our tour to France next year. Although we are located in Watchet transport can be shared from several areas. See our website

Contact:
Our main practice night is Friday 7.30 — 9.30 with training band 6.30 -7.20. We welcome all players either just beginning, returning or experienced. Check our website to see what we get up to. On holiday, bring your instrument and pop along. Happy Xmas

  Map to bandroom   West Somerset Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Audley Brass

December 8 • Audley Brass are seeking a first class Principal Cornet player to lead the band, as we aim for promotion to the First Section. We have a number of exciting engagements in the diary for 2024, including our legendary beer festival nights.

West Somerset Brass Band

December 8 • West Somerset Brass are looking to strengthen the Cornet Section. We are a friendly group and are looking forward to our tour to France next year. Although we are located in Watchet transport can be shared from several areas. See our website

Long Melford Silver Band

December 7 • Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for Eb and Bb basses. We are a friendly band based in south Suffolk under the leadership of Frankie Ayers undertaking a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top