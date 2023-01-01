Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 8-Dec-2023

Required:

West Somerset Brass are looking to strengthen the Cornet Section. We are a friendly group and are looking forward to our tour to France next year. Although we are located in Watchet transport can be shared from several areas. See our website



Contact:

Our main practice night is Friday 7.30 — 9.30 with training band 6.30 -7.20. We welcome all players either just beginning, returning or experienced. Check our website to see what we get up to. On holiday, bring your instrument and pop along. Happy Xmas