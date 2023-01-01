Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Audley Brass

Posted: 8-Dec-2023

Required:

Audley Brass are seeking a first class Principal Cornet player to lead the band, as we aim for promotion to the First Section. We have a number of exciting engagements in the diary for 2024, including our legendary beer festival nights.



Contact:

For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . We rehearse Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 Junction 16.