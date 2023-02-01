Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 10-Dec-2023

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champs section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band as we prepare for the Areas, Spring Festival and Whit Friday contests in 2024.



Contact:

We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, and have a balanced workload of concerts and contests.

To apply, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at