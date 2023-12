Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Lydbrook Band

Posted: 11-Dec-2023

Required:

Lydbrook Band are recruiting a Front Row and Back Row Cornet player to complete its line up. We are an ambitious, forward thinking band based in the Forest of Dean, with easy links from South Wales, Bristol & Birmingham



Contact:

The band rehearses on Wednesday and Sunday evenings under our musical director, Gareth Ritter

Contact Band Secretary — Robert Morgan 07796 442463

Email: