Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (ECV)

Posted: 12-Dec-2023

Required:

Swiss Brass Band "Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan" (ECV), contesting in Championship Section, is seeking for a new Musical Director for June 2024. More informations on our website https://ecvbrass.ch



Contact:

Apply by email to :

or by post to : Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan, CH-1950 Sion, Switzerland

until 28 January 2024.