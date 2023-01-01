Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Derwent Brass

Posted: 12-Dec-2023

Required:

DERWENT BRASS seek applications for EUPHONIUM! CHAMPIONSHIP SECTION | MIDLANDS | BBE INNNOVATION AWARD WINNER | RPS AWARDS SHORTLIST 2024 | REGIONALS 2023 PODIUM | etc. An exciting opportunity to join Derbyshire's Premier Brass Band and complete the band!



Contact:

Contact Band Manager — — in strict confidence. We rehearse Thurs 8-10pm (more reguarly pre-important events) under Music Director Jack Capstaff. A great mix of artistic opportunities. For more info & events www.derwentbrass.co.uk