Bedford Town Band
Posted: 15-Dec-2023
Required:
Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 2 cornet players to join our friendly band. Recently the band came 3rd at Wychavon Contest and won the soloist and best baritone prizes Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday 8-10pm.
Contact:
Please contact our professional MD Craig Patterson on 07970914304 or email for further information . All enquiries in strict confidence
