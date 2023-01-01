Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** SOLO CORNET ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** BASS TROMBONE ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

