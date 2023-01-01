Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bedford Town Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 2 cornet players to join our friendly band. Recently the band came 3rd at Wychavon Contest and won the soloist and best baritone prizes Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday 8-10pm.



Contact:

Please contact our professional MD Craig Patterson on 07970914304 or email for further information . All enquiries in strict confidence

