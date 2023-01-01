Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Longridge Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

Longridge Band have an exciting and rare opportunity for a quality repiano cornet. You need to be hard working and cover principal if required. You will be part of an ambitious and social band, plus free butties and pizza as we even have a food budget!



Contact:

We have achieved 1st and 2nd at recent contests, and looking forward to a busy and exciting 2024, including a tour to France! Interested in our repiano position? Contact MD Mark Peacock on 07944 109430 for an informal and confidential chat.