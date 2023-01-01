                 

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 16-Dec-2023

Required:
We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings, in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA), from 7.30 pm
until 9.45 pm. To apply or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, Secretary, on 01460 432 965, or email us at

  Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)
