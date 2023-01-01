Easingwold Town Band December 18 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet & bass trombone. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Thoresby Colliery Band December 16 • Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Principal Cornet player to take the band back to the Championship Section in 2025. . If you have ambition and enjoy leading a section please apply in confidence.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset) December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

