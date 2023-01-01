                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 18-Dec-2023

Required:
We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet & bass trombone. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Contact:
Call or text Bill on 07717 944900 or email . Rehearsals Monday 7.30 9.15 p.m. Learning, or re-starting? Our young and adult Beginners (6.15 6.45pm) and Development Band (7.15 8.45pm) rehearse on Fridays in school term.

  Map to bandroom   Easingwold Town Band
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Easingwold Town Band

December 18 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet & bass trombone. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Thoresby Colliery Band

December 16 • Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Principal Cornet player to take the band back to the Championship Section in 2025. . If you have ambition and enjoy leading a section please apply in confidence.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top