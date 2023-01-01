1 to 1 of 1
TATA Brass Band - Port Talbot
Posted: 20-Dec-2023
Required:
After a ten-year hiatus, TATA Brass Band is rebuilding and aims to return to the contesting scene in 2024 under our MD Colin Hogg. We welcome interest from players of all instruments although we would particularly like cornet, trombone and bass.
Contact:
Contact us via Facebook (www.facebook.com/TataBrassBandPortTalbot) or by email (). All enquiries are in the strictest confidence. We rehearse on a Monday evening from 7-9pm — visitors are always welcome to come for a blow.