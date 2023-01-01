Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

TATA Brass Band - Port Talbot

Posted: 20-Dec-2023

Required:

After a ten-year hiatus, TATA Brass Band is rebuilding and aims to return to the contesting scene in 2024 under our MD Colin Hogg. We welcome interest from players of all instruments although we would particularly like cornet, trombone and bass.



Contact:

Contact us via Facebook (www.facebook.com/­TataBrassBandPortTalbot) or by email ( ). All enquiries are in the strictest confidence. We rehearse on a Monday evening from 7-9pm — visitors are always welcome to come for a blow.