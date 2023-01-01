                 

Aldbourne Band

Posted: 21-Dec-2023

Required:
Aldbourne Band invite applications for a first class cornet to join our cornet section starting in the new year as the band looks towards a busy 2024 of top-class concerts and major contests.

Contact:
The band rehearses on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8pm in the Aldbourne Memorial Hall under the direction of MD Glyn Williams.
For more information and to apply in the strictest confidence, please contact the Band Chairman, Matt Richardson — 07805 241944

  Map to bandroom   Aldbourne Band
