Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Aldbourne Band

Posted: 21-Dec-2023

Required:

Aldbourne Band invite applications for a first class cornet to join our cornet section starting in the new year as the band looks towards a busy 2024 of top-class concerts and major contests.



Contact:

The band rehearses on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8pm in the Aldbourne Memorial Hall under the direction of MD Glyn Williams.

For more information and to apply in the strictest confidence, please contact the Band Chairman, Matt Richardson — 07805 241944