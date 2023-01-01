                 

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 23-Dec-2023

Required:
Looking for a new musical challenge in 2024? If so, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** BASS TROMBONE ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 26-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** BASS TROMBONE ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
