Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 6 of 6 First

Previous

Next

Last

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 23-Dec-2023

Required:

Looking for a new musical challenge in 2024? If so, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** SOLO CORNET ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** BASS TROMBONE ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 26-Nov-2023

Required:

If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** BASS TROMBONE ** player.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .