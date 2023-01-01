Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 26-Dec-2023

Required:

Lofthouse are currently recruiting the following positions; Bass, Baritone, Kit, Trombones. Are you interested in competing in the 3rd section Yorkshire Championships in Spring? Please do get in touch! We are also recruiting to our beginner band.



Contact:

If you are interested in either the competing or beginner band please either drop us an email at or give us a call for further info 07876 800929. Rehearsals held at Outwood WMC thursday evening 7.30-9.30 and Sat am 10-12.