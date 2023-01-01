1 to 1 of 1
Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band
Posted: 27-Dec-2023
Required:
Second Section Avonbank requires a front and a back row cornet in the lead up to the Regional Contest (March 2 in Corby). We also have a healthy summer programme planned and would welcome your input! We're already looking forward to meeting you soon!
Contact:
Please contact MD Colin Herbert in confidence by phone 07703 789673 or email:
Alternatively, speak to Val Trim (Contest Sec): 07780665558 or via email:
Rehearsals: Weds at 7.30pm (plus Fridays up to March).