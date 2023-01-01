Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 1x Bb Bass and 1x Eb Bass. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm - 9.30pm under the direction of MD Frankie Ayers



Contact:

To discuss the vacancies further please contact band secretary Harry Copsey at

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm - 9.30pm under the direction of MD Frankie Ayers



Contact:

To discuss the vacancies further please contact band Secretary Harry Copsey at