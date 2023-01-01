                 

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 1x Bb Bass and 1x Eb Bass. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm - 9.30pm under the direction of MD Frankie Ayers

Contact:
To discuss the vacancies further please contact band secretary Harry Copsey at

  Long Melford Silver Band

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm - 9.30pm under the direction of MD Frankie Ayers

Contact:
To discuss the vacancies further please contact band Secretary Harry Copsey at

  Long Melford Silver Band
