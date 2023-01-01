                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:
Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

Contact:
If you want to be part of a great team that supports each other, then this is the Band for you!
Apply in confidence (discretion assured), to..

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Newstead Brass

December 27 • Newstead Brass are recruiting for a BBb BASS for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.

Newstead Brass

December 27 • Newstead Brass are recruiting for a 2ND CORNET for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 27 • Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year?. Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top