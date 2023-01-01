Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Newstead Brass

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:

Newstead Brass are recruiting for a BBb BASS for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.



Contact:

Please email us on , messenger via facebook.com/NewsteadBrass or call / text Mike, Band secretary, on 07914 529936.

Expressions of interest to join after the regional contests also considered.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:

Newstead Brass are recruiting for a 2ND CORNET for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.



Contact:

Please email us on , messenger via facebook.com/NewsteadBrass or call / text Mike, Band secretary, on 07914 529936