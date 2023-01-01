1 to 2 of 2
Newstead Brass
Posted: 27-Dec-2023
Required:
Newstead Brass are recruiting for a BBb BASS for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.
Contact:
Please email us on , messenger via facebook.com/NewsteadBrass or call / text Mike, Band secretary, on 07914 529936.
Expressions of interest to join after the regional contests also considered.
Newstead Brass
Posted: 27-Dec-2023
Required:
Newstead Brass are recruiting for a 2ND CORNET for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.
Contact:
Please email us on , messenger via facebook.com/NewsteadBrass or call / text Mike, Band secretary, on 07914 529936