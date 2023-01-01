                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Newstead Brass

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:
Newstead Brass are recruiting for a BBb BASS for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.

Contact:
Please email us on , messenger via facebook.com/NewsteadBrass or call / text Mike, Band secretary, on 07914 529936.
Expressions of interest to join after the regional contests also considered.

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass

Newstead Brass

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:
Newstead Brass are recruiting for a 2ND CORNET for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.

Contact:
Please email us on , messenger via facebook.com/NewsteadBrass or call / text Mike, Band secretary, on 07914 529936

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Newstead Brass

December 27 • Newstead Brass are recruiting for a BBb BASS for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.

Newstead Brass

December 27 • Newstead Brass are recruiting for a 2ND CORNET for Nottinghamshire's leading Championship section band. Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) in Kirkby in Ashfield, easily accessible from much of the midlands and South Yorkshire.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 27 • Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year?. Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top