Carlton Brass

Posted: 29-Dec-2023

Required:

Baritone or Euphonium needed for Carlton Brass: Nottingham 1st section band. Just the last couple of seats left to fill before contest season! Also tenor trombone after the Area - a friendly, sociable band awaits you.



Contact:

Interested? Call our secretary Anne on 07946 322081 or email us at . We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays in our own bandroom in Netherfield, Nottingham. Lifts available from most surrounding areas.