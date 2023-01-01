1 to 4 of 4
Besses Boys' Band
Posted: 30-Dec-2023
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Tuned Percussion. Good balance of concerts. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB - Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email
Besses Boys' Band
Posted: 30-Dec-2023
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Eb Bass. Good balance of concerts & events. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB -Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email
Besses Boys' Band
Posted: 30-Dec-2023
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Bb Bass. Good balance of concerts & events. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB -Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email
Map to bandroom Besses Boys' Band
Besses Boys' Band
Posted: 30-Dec-2023
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Kit Percussion. Good balance of concerts. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB - Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre.
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email