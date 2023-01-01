                 

Besses Boys' Band

Posted: 30-Dec-2023

Required:
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Tuned Percussion. Good balance of concerts. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB - Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre

Contact:
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email

Besses Boys' Band

Posted: 30-Dec-2023

Required:
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Eb Bass. Good balance of concerts & events. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB -Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre

Contact:
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email

Besses Boys' Band

Posted: 30-Dec-2023

Required:
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Bb Bass. Good balance of concerts & events. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB -Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre

Contact:
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email

Besses Boys' Band

Posted: 30-Dec-2023

Required:
Besses Boys' Band NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of Kit Percussion. Good balance of concerts. Rehearsals Mon & Fri 1930 - 2130 at Lady Wilton Hall, Simister, Manchester M25 2SB - Good transport links to M60 ring road and City Centre.

Contact:
Applications can be made to Band Manager, Tom Chandler on 07860628889 or email

