Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 2-Jan-2024

Required:
Avonbank is seeking a front and a back row cornet player to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Wednesdays at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!

Contact:
Please contact our MD Colin (he doesn't bite!) in confidence: Mobile 07703 789673 or email:
Or if you prefer: Val (Contest Sec) 07780665558
We have a full summer programme planned too-- get in touch!

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:
Second Section Avonbank requires a front and a back row cornet in the lead up to the Regional Contest (March 2 in Corby). We also have a healthy summer programme planned and would welcome your input! We're already looking forward to meeting you soon!

Contact:
Please contact MD Colin Herbert in confidence by phone 07703 789673 or email:
Alternatively, speak to Val Trim (Contest Sec): 07780665558 or via email:
Rehearsals: Weds at 7.30pm (plus Fridays up to March).

