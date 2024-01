Croft Silver Band January 2 • We are looking to start preparations for the Midlands Area 4th Section and are on the hunt for a 4th man, Bb bass and percussionist. Of course all players are more than welcome.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band January 2 • Avonbank is seeking a front and a back row cornet player to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Wednesdays at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!

Uppermill Band January 2 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

