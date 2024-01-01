                 

Croft Silver Band

Posted: 6-Jan-2024

Required:
We are looking to start preparations for the Midlands Area 4th Section and are on the hunt for a front row cornet, Bb bass and percussionist. Of course all players are more than welcome.

Contact:
Pop along to rehearsal Mondays 8-10 pm Huncote School LE9 3BS or contact our MD Henry 07481 804355

  Map to bandroom   Croft Silver Band

Croft Silver Band

Posted: 2-Jan-2024

Required:
We are looking to start preparations for the Midlands Area 4th Section and are on the hunt for a 4th man, Bb bass and percussionist. Of course all players are more than welcome.

Contact:
Pop along to rehearsal Mondays 8-10 pm Huncote School LE9 3BS or contact our MD Henry 07481 804355

  Map to bandroom   Croft Silver Band
