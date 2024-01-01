1 to 1 of 1
West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 7-Jan-2024
Required:
We are looking to recruit a competent and committed soprano cornet player, a back row cornet player and a percussionist. We rehearse once a week and have several high profile concert opportunities in the pipeline.
Contact:
Wednesday rehearsals 19:30-21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham.
Contact the MD Steve Pritchard-Jones, via email in the first instance:
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance