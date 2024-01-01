1 to 1 of 1
Concert Brass Poynton
Posted: 7-Jan-2024
Required:
Concert Brass Poynton. 220 Park Lane SK2 1QR (between Stockport & Macclesfield). We are a group of brass enthusiasts no longer contesting but reluctant to give up our skills and experience in the pleasures of playing brass music.
Contact:
We meet once a week, Weds. 8/10pm. In a warm, and comfortable band room and abundant friendship. To justify our rehearsals, we manage three or four concerts each year.
Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 or to find out more.
