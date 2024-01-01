Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 7-Jan-2024

Required:

Concert Brass Poynton. 220 Park Lane SK2 1QR (between Stockport & Macclesfield). We are a group of brass enthusiasts no longer contesting but reluctant to give up our skills and experience in the pleasures of playing brass music.



Contact:

We meet once a week, Weds. 8/10pm. In a warm, and comfortable band room and abundant friendship. To justify our rehearsals, we manage three or four concerts each year.

Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 or to find out more.