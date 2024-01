East of England Co-op Band January 7 • PRINCIPLE TROMBONE vacancy. Are you looking for a new challenge in 2024? We have a vacancy for an experienced and committed player to join our trombone section. We are an ambitious, Championship section band with a healthy concert and contesting diary.

Stalybridge Old Band January 7 • We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the area and beyond

Concert Brass Poynton January 7 • Concert Brass Poynton. 220 Park Lane SK2 1QR (between Stockport & Macclesfield). . We are a group of brass enthusiasts no longer contesting but reluctant to give up our skills and experience in the pleasures of playing brass music.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards