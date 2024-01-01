Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

East of England Co-op Band

Posted: 7-Jan-2024

Required:

PRINCIPLE TROMBONE vacancy. Are you looking for a new challenge in 2024? We have a vacancy for an experienced and committed player to join our trombone section. We are an ambitious, Championship section band with a healthy concert and contesting diary.



Contact:

We rehearse in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. For further details or to apply for the position, please visit the contact page on our website or alternatively, get in touch through our social media pages. www.eastofenglandcoopband.com