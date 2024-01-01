                 

East of England Co-op Band

Posted: 7-Jan-2024

Required:
PRINCIPLE TROMBONE vacancy. Are you looking for a new challenge in 2024? We have a vacancy for an experienced and committed player to join our trombone section. We are an ambitious, Championship section band with a healthy concert and contesting diary.

Contact:
We rehearse in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. For further details or to apply for the position, please visit the contact page on our website or alternatively, get in touch through our social media pages. www.eastofenglandcoopband.com

  Map to bandroom   East of England Co-op Band
