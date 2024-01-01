1 to 1 of 1
East of England Co-op Band
Posted: 7-Jan-2024
Required:
PRINCIPLE TROMBONE vacancy. Are you looking for a new challenge in 2024? We have a vacancy for an experienced and committed player to join our trombone section. We are an ambitious, Championship section band with a healthy concert and contesting diary.
Contact:
We rehearse in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. For further details or to apply for the position, please visit the contact page on our website or alternatively, get in touch through our social media pages. www.eastofenglandcoopband.com