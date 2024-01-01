                 

Positions Vacant

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 8-Jan-2024

PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a percussionist vacancy and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 8-Jan-2024

CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a cornet seat vacant and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 19-Dec-2023

EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
