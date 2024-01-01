                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 9-Jan-2024

Required:
Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

Contact:
If you want to be part of a great team that supports each other, then this is the Band for you!
Apply in confidence (discretion assured), to..

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:
Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

Contact:
If you want to be part of a great team that supports each other, then this is the Band for you!
Apply in confidence (discretion assured), to..

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

January 9 • Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a percussionist vacancy and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a cornet seat vacant and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top