Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 9-Jan-2024
Required:
Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!
Contact:
If you want to be part of a great team that supports each other, then this is the Band for you!
Apply in confidence (discretion assured), to..
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (bandmaster)
07809 560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 27-Dec-2023
Required:
Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!
Contact:
If you want to be part of a great team that supports each other, then this is the Band for you!
Apply in confidence (discretion assured), to..
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (bandmaster)
07809 560774