Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 9-Jan-2024

Required:

Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!



Contact:

If you want to be part of a great team that supports each other, then this is the Band for you!

Apply in confidence (discretion assured), to..

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (bandmaster)

07809 560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 27-Dec-2023

Required:

Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!



Contact:

If you want to be part of a great team that supports each other, then this is the Band for you!

Apply in confidence (discretion assured), to..

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (bandmaster)

07809 560774



