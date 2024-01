Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jan-2024

Required:

Calling all London Eb Bass players! Want to join a band with a great repertoire, interesting gigs and contests and a lively social calendar, yes? Then Putney and Wimbledon are the band for you. Go on...you know you want to....



Contact:

Rehearsals on Weds in Putney, 19.30 till 21.45. Please mail to arrange a chat with one of the team, or message Catherine on 07899 066312