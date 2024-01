Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 11-Jan-2024

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a THIRD CORNET vacancy which they'd like to fill ASAP ahead of contest appearances at the Welsh Open, L&SC Regionals, SCABA and British Open Spring Festival.



Contact:

The band rehearses with MD Chris King each Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7:30pm at WSB HQ, OX12 7GJ. Please get in touch, in confidence, with Band Manager Gav Clemons by emailing or message the band via FB or www.wantageband.org