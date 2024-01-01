1 to 4 of 4
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 15-Jan-2024
Required:
PERCUSSION VACANCY. We are looking for a Percussionist for the Midlands Area Contest (and beyond) to complete our line-up. We are a friendly, ambitious and social band, why not come and give us a try!
Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Get in touch for more details
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 19-Dec-2023
Required:
EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.
Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Get in touch for more details.