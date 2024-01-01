                 

Stalybridge Old Band

Posted: 15-Jan-2024

Required:
We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the North West Area Contest (and beyond) to complete our line-up. We are a friendly, ambitious and social band, under the leadership of Nigel Lawless,we are looking forward to the year ahead. Tue & Thur 8-10

Contact:
Apply in confidence
Email:
Text: 07870 793 464
https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­profile.php?id=100063624815794

  Map to bandroom   Stalybridge Old Band

Stalybridge Old Band

Posted: 7-Jan-2024

Required:
We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the area and beyond

Contact:
Email:
Message: Mel Flynn 07870 793 464

  Map to bandroom   Stalybridge Old Band
