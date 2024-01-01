Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Stalybridge Old Band

Posted: 15-Jan-2024

Required:

We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the North West Area Contest (and beyond) to complete our line-up. We are a friendly, ambitious and social band, under the leadership of Nigel Lawless,we are looking forward to the year ahead. Tue & Thur 8-10



Contact:

Apply in confidence

Email:

Text: 07870 793 464

https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­profile.php?id=100063624815794



Stalybridge Old Band

Posted: 7-Jan-2024

Required:

We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the area and beyond



Contact:

Email:

Message: Mel Flynn 07870 793 464