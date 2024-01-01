1 to 2 of 2
Stalybridge Old Band
Posted: 15-Jan-2024
Required:
We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the North West Area Contest (and beyond) to complete our line-up. We are a friendly, ambitious and social band, under the leadership of Nigel Lawless,we are looking forward to the year ahead. Tue & Thur 8-10
Contact:
Apply in confidence
Email:
Text: 07870 793 464
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063624815794
Stalybridge Old Band
Posted: 7-Jan-2024
Required:
We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the area and beyond
Contact:
Email:
Message: Mel Flynn 07870 793 464