Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 17-Jan-2024

Required:

As we approach this years area in Torquay in the Championship Section we require one more Back Row Cornet Player ( Position Negotiable )



Contact:

Please contact Paul Austin in confidence on 07793 066030 or email to

Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 21-Dec-2023

Required:

Brunel Brass organisation is preparing for next years areas in Torquay and are looking for a couple of players to fill the ranks. Brunel Brass - Championship Section - Back Row Cornet player Brunel Brass Academy - 3rd Section - Front Row Cornet player



Contact:

We rehearse predominantly on a Thursday night and Saturday morning for the Academy — please apply in confidence to or to Paul Austin on 07793 066030