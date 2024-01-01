                 

Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 17-Jan-2024

Required:
As we approach this years area in Torquay in the Championship Section we require one more Back Row Cornet Player ( Position Negotiable )

Contact:
Please contact Paul Austin in confidence on 07793 066030 or email to

Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 21-Dec-2023

Required:
Brunel Brass organisation is preparing for next years areas in Torquay and are looking for a couple of players to fill the ranks. Brunel Brass - Championship Section - Back Row Cornet player Brunel Brass Academy - 3rd Section - Front Row Cornet player

Contact:
We rehearse predominantly on a Thursday night and Saturday morning for the Academy — please apply in confidence to or to Paul Austin on 07793 066030

