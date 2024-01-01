                 

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 18-Jan-2024

Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player.

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 18-Jan-2024

Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:
Solo Euphonium
Bass Trombone
Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!
Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up
2nd Cornet

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

Kippax Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 21 January • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . LS25 7AT LS25 7AT

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

