Long Melford Silver Band
Posted: 19-Jan-2024
Required:
Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for Eb and Bb Bass players. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk under the baton of MD Frankie Ayers rehearsing weekly on Wednesday evenings.
Contact:
Please contact band secretary Harry Copsey on 07512137645 or
Long Melford Silver Band
Posted: 27-Dec-2023
Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 1x Bb Bass and 1x Eb Bass. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm - 9.30pm under the direction of MD Frankie Ayers
Contact:
To discuss the vacancies further please contact band secretary Harry Copsey at
Long Melford Silver Band
Posted: 27-Dec-2023
Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm - 9.30pm under the direction of MD Frankie Ayers
Contact:
To discuss the vacancies further please contact band Secretary Harry Copsey at