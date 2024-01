The Marple Band January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a 2nd Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for Front and Back Row Cornets, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion players to join our successful band.

The Marple Band January 22 • MARPLE BAND MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are seeking a confident, creative and hard-working Musical Director to take our 2nd Section band forward musically, push the band for more success and to be a part of our team. We rehearse on Tuesday & Fridays in Marple.

Cheltenham Silver Band January 21 • 2nd Cornet player: Cheltenham Silver Band (3rd Section) are looking for a cornet player to complete our line-up for the Regional Area contest (and beyond). We are a sociable, supportive and creative band. Position is negotiable.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards