Sherborne Town Band
Posted: 21-Jan-2024
Required:
Sherborne Town Band would like to welcome two high standard front row cornet players and a Soprano to complete their line up for the 2024 areas. We are taking on the challenge of the Championship section so, enthusiasm and commitment is a must!!
Contact:
For information about our hard working, fun loving, music making band in Dorset please contact-
Chairman-John Derrick (01935 873552)
Secretary -
Terrace Playing Fields,Sherborne, DT9 5NS
Rehearsals-Mon/Wed 7.45-10.00