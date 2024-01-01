                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Sherborne Town Band

Posted: 21-Jan-2024

Required:
Sherborne Town Band would like to welcome two high standard front row cornet players and a Soprano to complete their line up for the 2024 areas. We are taking on the challenge of the Championship section so, enthusiasm and commitment is a must!!

Contact:

For information about our hard working, fun loving, music making band in Dorset please contact-
Chairman-John Derrick (01935 873552)
Secretary -

Terrace Playing Fields,Sherborne, DT9 5NS
Rehearsals-Mon/Wed 7.45-10.00

  Map to bandroom   Sherborne Town Band
view all events »

What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a 2nd Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for Front and Back Row Cornets, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion players to join our successful band.

The Marple Band

January 22 • MARPLE BAND MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are seeking a confident, creative and hard-working Musical Director to take our 2nd Section band forward musically, push the band for more success and to be a part of our team. We rehearse on Tuesday & Fridays in Marple.

Cheltenham Silver Band

January 21 • 2nd Cornet player: Cheltenham Silver Band (3rd Section) are looking for a cornet player to complete our line-up for the Regional Area contest (and beyond). We are a sociable, supportive and creative band. Position is negotiable.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top