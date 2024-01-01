Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Sherborne Town Band

Posted: 21-Jan-2024

Required:

Sherborne Town Band would like to welcome two high standard front row cornet players and a Soprano to complete their line up for the 2024 areas. We are taking on the challenge of the Championship section so, enthusiasm and commitment is a must!!



Contact:



For information about our hard working, fun loving, music making band in Dorset please contact-

Chairman-John Derrick (01935 873552)

Secretary -



Terrace Playing Fields,Sherborne, DT9 5NS

Rehearsals-Mon/Wed 7.45-10.00

