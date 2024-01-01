Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

The Marple Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2024

Required:

Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a 2nd Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for Front and Back Row Cornets, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion players to join our successful band.



Contact:

Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

Required:

MARPLE BAND MUSICAL DIRECTOR We are seeking a confident, creative and hard-working Musical Director to take our 2nd Section band forward musically, push the band for more success and to be a part of our team. We rehearse on Tuesday & Fridays in Marple.



Contact:

With a balanced diary of concerts, both full band, Beer Keller band, and we aim to undertake a couple of contests a year, plus Whit Friday. The band has a friendly atmosphere with a mix of younger & more experienced players.