West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2024

Required:
We are looking to recruit a competent and committed Back Row Cornet, BBb Bass & Percussionist. We rehearse once a week at Chelmsley Wood Police Station and have several high profile concert opportunities, a workshop and a concert tour in the pipeline.

Contact:
Contact the MD Steve Pritchard-Jones by email or telephone 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 7-Jan-2024

Required:
We are looking to recruit a competent and committed soprano cornet player, a back row cornet player and a percussionist. We rehearse once a week and have several high profile concert opportunities in the pipeline.

Contact:
Wednesday rehearsals 19:30-21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham.
Contact the MD Steve Pritchard-Jones, via email in the first instance:
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band
