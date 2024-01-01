Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2024

Required:

We are looking to recruit a competent and committed Back Row Cornet, BBb Bass & Percussionist. We rehearse once a week at Chelmsley Wood Police Station and have several high profile concert opportunities, a workshop and a concert tour in the pipeline.



Contact:

Contact the MD Steve Pritchard-Jones by email or telephone 07834 855064.

Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 7-Jan-2024

Required:

We are looking to recruit a competent and committed soprano cornet player, a back row cornet player and a percussionist. We rehearse once a week and have several high profile concert opportunities in the pipeline.



Contact:

Wednesday rehearsals 19:30-21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham.

Contact the MD Steve Pritchard-Jones, via email in the first instance:

Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance