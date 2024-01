Chelmsford Silver Band January 24 • Conductor. Friendly, active non competition band established over 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended with an average of 28 players and held Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church Chelmsford.

Epping Forest Band January 23 • Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable Bass.

West Midlands Police Band January 22 • We are looking to recruit a competent and committed Back Row Cornet, BBb Bass & Percussionist. We rehearse once a week at Chelmsley Wood Police Station and have several high profile concert opportunities, a workshop and a concert tour in the pipeline.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards