Cheltenham Silver Band

Posted: 24-Jan-2024

Required:
Bass: Cheltenham Silver Band (3rd Section) are looking for a Bb or Eb Bass player to complete our line-up for the Regional contest in Torquay on 10 March (and beyond). We are a sociable, supportive and creative band, with a varied musical programme.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Mondays and Fridays in central Cheltenham. Please e-mail to chat to our MD.

Cheltenham Silver Band

Posted: 21-Jan-2024

Required:
2nd Cornet player: Cheltenham Silver Band (3rd Section) are looking for a cornet player to complete our line-up for the Regional Area contest (and beyond). We are a sociable, supportive and creative band. Position is negotiable.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Mondays and Fridays in central Cheltenham. Please e-mail to chat to our MD.

Cheltenham Silver Band

Posted: 21-Jan-2024

Required:
Musical Director, Cheltenham Silver Training Band: we are looking for an enthusiastic conductor who will work closely with the band, encouraging members to strive for their best and form a lifelong love of music.

Contact:
The Training Band MD will work closely with the MDs of both our Beginner Band and Main Band (3rd section) and our committee. For further information or to apply for the position please send an email to

