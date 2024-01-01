                 

Crewe Brass

Posted: 25-Jan-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to play at the Northwest Areas to complete our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook.

Contact:
Area rehearse are Wednesday and Friday nights, 19:30 to 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 29-Dec-2023

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET (position negotiable), to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 29-Dec-2023

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND & 3RD CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 29-Dec-2023

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND HORN to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 29-Dec-2023

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

