Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET (position negotiable), to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND & 3RD CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND HORN to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 25-Jan-2024

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to play at the Northwest Areas to complete our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook.

Contact:
Area rehearse are Wednesday and Friday nights, 19:30 to 21:30. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Crewe Brass
What's on

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

